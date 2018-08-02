Rex deputy chairman: 'Airport owners do not understand the difficulties of regional aviation'

Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman & independent director The Hon John Sharp, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (01-Aug-2018) "airport owners do not understand the difficulties of regional aviation. They charge too much for the services they offer… it is also local council owned airports". He noted: "We fly to 60 destinations and about 50 odd of them are owned by local councils… many of them are trying to turn their airports into profit generating venues… in the example of an airport owner… King Island Council, increasing their head taxes or charges by 110% with a week notice... that sort of behaviour actually kills off regional airlines and achieves the opposite outcome to what the local community wants… its not going to be affordable it's going to be expensive and it's not going to be sustainable."