Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Feb-2019 1:09 PM

Rex chairman: H1FY2018/2019 was 'particularly difficult', fuel costs up over 50%

Regional Express (Rexchairman Lim Kim Hai reported (27-Feb-2019) H1FY2018/2019 was "particularly difficult" with fuel costs "skyrocketing". He stated however that Rex has "bucked the worldwide airline trend" by reporting a "modest" 2.9% year-on-year increase in profit before tax to AUD14.2 million (USD10.1 million). Fuel costs increased 51.2% to AUD23.0 million (USD16.4 million). H1FY2018/2019 was also the first six month reporting period that the carrier did not operate Sydney-Taree service, which it had operated since Feb-2007. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More