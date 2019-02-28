Rex chairman: H1FY2018/2019 was 'particularly difficult', fuel costs up over 50%

Regional Express (Rex) chairman Lim Kim Hai reported (27-Feb-2019) H1FY2018/2019 was "particularly difficult" with fuel costs "skyrocketing". He stated however that Rex has "bucked the worldwide airline trend" by reporting a "modest" 2.9% year-on-year increase in profit before tax to AUD14.2 million (USD10.1 million). Fuel costs increased 51.2% to AUD23.0 million (USD16.4 million). H1FY2018/2019 was also the first six month reporting period that the carrier did not operate Sydney-Taree service, which it had operated since Feb-2007. [more - original PR]