Rex 'cautiously confident' of double digit growth in FY2018/2019 however headwinds remain

Regional Express (Rex) chairman John Sharp affirmed (21-Nov-2018) the board is "cautiously confident" the carrier can achieve double digit growth for FY2018/2019, depending on oil price stability and despite global headwinds. Challenges facing the carrier include a weakened AUD, global uncertainty over trade wars, pilot shortages and severe drought affecting regional Australia. Rex pledged AUD1 million (USD725,874) for drought relief in Aug-2018. As previously reported by CAPA, Rex reported total revenue of AUD295.5 million (USD214.5 million) in 12 months ended 30-Jun-2018, with passenger revenue up 4.4% to AUD260.3 million (USD189 million). [more - original PR]