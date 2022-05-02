2-May-2022 10:37 AM
Rex and Delta Air Lines to enter partnership from late 2022
Regional Express (Rex), via its official LinkedIn account, stated (02-May-2022) it entered a partnership with Delta Air Lines. Scheduled to commence in late 2022, Rex passengers will be able to connect with Delta's Los Angeles-Sydney service to nearly 50 destinations in the US and Latin America. The final agreement will see Rex and Delta providing reciprocal interline ticketing and baggage services to each other commencing during the third quarter in 2022. [more - original PR]