Revenue generation panel with Travelport, Bluebox Aviation & Air Serbia now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Revenue generation: Using digital technology to aid recovery' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Travelport head of air propositions Mark Lenahan, Bluebox Aviation Systems business development director David Brown and Air Serbia head of ecommerce Srdjan Prokic discussing innovation in operational recovery and passenger service offerings, including ongoing developments in digital passport technology. [more - CAPA TV]