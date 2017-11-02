Germania recommences service from Berlin Tegel Airport following three year absence

Germania recommenced (01-Nov-2017) service at Berlin Tegel Airport following a three year absence, with inaugural Berlin Tegel-Gran Canaria service. Germania plans six destinations from Tegel in winter 2017/18 and will increase total destinations to 13 in summer 2018. Germania sales director Claus Altenburg said: "We are looking forward to establish our quality product in this market... The market demand is quite different in Tegel compared to Schoenefeld, which will grow together as one once the main airport BER (Berlin Brandenburg Airport) has opened". [more - original PR - German]
2-Nov-2017 10:45 AM