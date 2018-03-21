Retail inMotion to manage and develop SWISS' new unbundled F&B offering from Geneva

SWISS partnered (21-Mar-2018) with Retail inMotion for the development and management of 'SWISS Saveurs', a new onboard ordering concept on short and medium haul operations from Geneva. As previously reported by CAPA, SWISS Saveurs will enable all SWISS travellers to design their personal inflight food and drink experience beyond the basic product included in their fare from May-2018. All products will be made available to business class passengers at no additional cost. SWISS will be implementing Retail inMotion's onboard retail management software, Vector In-Flight, to capture and process payments onboard. Additionally, Retail inMotion will implement various onboard ordering services, including range development, category management, crew training, and menu card and catalogue design. Retail inMotion also assumes responsibility for managing the financial performance of the airline's onboard ordering programme. [more - original PR]