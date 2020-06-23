Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Jun-2020 10:20 AM

Research indicates leaving middle seat empty and random boarding may reduce passenger exposure

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Florida State University reported (22-Jun-2020) preliminary research indicating that random boarding of aircraft, rather than back-to-front boarding, as a procedural response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may reduce passenger exposure rates by about 50%. The work showed that the back-to-front boarding process, implemented by airlines in an attempt to reduce contact between people, may result in the formation of high-density clusters of passengers as people stow their luggage while other passengers are still pushing toward the back of the aircraft. The research also found that the policy of some airlines to keep middle seats unoccupied proved effective in significantly reducing infection risk. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More