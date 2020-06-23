Research indicates leaving middle seat empty and random boarding may reduce passenger exposure

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Florida State University reported (22-Jun-2020) preliminary research indicating that random boarding of aircraft, rather than back-to-front boarding, as a procedural response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may reduce passenger exposure rates by about 50%. The work showed that the back-to-front boarding process, implemented by airlines in an attempt to reduce contact between people, may result in the formation of high-density clusters of passengers as people stow their luggage while other passengers are still pushing toward the back of the aircraft. The research also found that the policy of some airlines to keep middle seats unoccupied proved effective in significantly reducing infection risk. [more - original PR]