Rwanda outlines measures for implementation of Yamoussoukro Decision and single African market

Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority announced (16-Oct-2017) immediate measures towards implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision and establishment of a single African air transport market, including the following:
- 23 bilateral air services agreements, including fifth freedom traffic rights, signed and initialed with other African countries;
- Notified the African Civil Aviation Commission of the designation of RwandAir for international services for consideration under the eligibility criteria of the Yamoussoukro Decision;
- Representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority and RwandAir designated to constitute the national implementation committee. [more - original PR]