8-Aug-2019 9:30 AM
Republic Airways expands partnership with Delta Air Lines to add 30 E175s to fleet
Republic Airlines expanded (07-Aug-2019) its partnership with Delta Air Lines to add 30 Embraer E175 aircraft to its fleet. Due to the expanded operations, Republic will open a crew and maintenance base at Boston Logan International Airport and a crew base at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Dec-2019, in addition to the carrier's 13 crew and maintenance bases across the Midwest and East Coast. Republic Airlines operates approximately 38 aircraft for Delta, and expects the expansion will cause its scheduled daily operations to increase by more than 75%. Delivery of the 30 E175 aircraft will take place from Oct-2019 to Jul-2020. [more - original PR]