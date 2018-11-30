Report finds African countries opening up to aviation liberalisation

African Development Bank and Africa Union Commission, in the 2018 Africa Visa Openness Report, stated (28-Nov-2018) African countries are becoming more open to each other on average, with the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Single African Air Transport Market representing "major milestones". Benin made the most progress in opening up its borders to African travellers, moving from 27th place in the 2017 edition to first place in the 2018 report. Zimbabwe also broke into the top 20 with the introduction of a visa-on-arrival policy for SADC members. When compared to 2017, Africans do not need a visa to travel to 25% of other African countries (up from 22%), can get visas on arrival in 24% of other African countries, and need visas to travel to 51% of other African countries (down from 54%). [more - original PR]