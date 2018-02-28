1-Mar-2018 10:41 AM
Regional Express (Rex) Holdings reports improved results in H1FY2018
Regional Express (Rex) Holdings reported (28-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total revenue: AUD151.0 million (USD117.7 million), +4.7% year-on-year;
- Passenger: AUD133.3 million (USD103.8 million), +4.2%;
- Charter: AUD13.1 million (USD10.2 million), +8.4%;
- Total costs: AUD137.7 million (USD107.3 million), +1.1%;
- Labour: AUD55.8 million (USD43.5 million), +3.2%;
- Flight and port operation costs: AUD28.5 million (USD22.2 million), +1.4%;
- Fuel: AUD15.2 million (USD11.9 million), -8.9%;
- Profit before tax: AUD13.8 million (USD10.8 million), +60.1%;
- Net profit: AUD9.1 million (USD7.1 million), +46.8%;
- Passengers: 634,103, +3.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 59.9%, +3.3ppt;
- Average fare: AUD214.6 (USD167.2), +0.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASK: AUD 32.9 cents (USD 25.6 cents), +6.5%;
- Total cost per ASK: AUD 30.6 cents (USD 23.8 cents), +3.8%;
- Total assets: AUD266.0 million (USD207.2 million);
- Cash and bank balances: AUD18.0 million (USD14.0 million);
- Total liabilities: AUD70.8 million (USD55.1 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.779069