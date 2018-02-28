Loading
Regional Express (Rex) Holdings reports improved results in H1FY2018

Regional Express (Rex) Holdings reported (28-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights for six months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Total revenue: AUD151.0 million (USD117.7 million), +4.7% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: AUD133.3 million (USD103.8 million), +4.2%;
    • Charter: AUD13.1 million (USD10.2 million), +8.4%;
  • Total costs: AUD137.7 million (USD107.3 million), +1.1%;
    • Labour: AUD55.8 million (USD43.5 million), +3.2%;
    • Flight and port operation costs: AUD28.5 million (USD22.2 million), +1.4%;
    • Fuel: AUD15.2 million (USD11.9 million), -8.9%;
  • Profit before tax: AUD13.8 million (USD10.8 million), +60.1%;
  • Net profit: AUD9.1 million (USD7.1 million), +46.8%;
  • Passengers: 634,103, +3.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 59.9%, +3.3ppt;
  • Average fare: AUD214.6 (USD167.2), +0.5%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASK: AUD 32.9 cents (USD 25.6 cents), +6.5%;
  • Total cost per ASK: AUD 30.6 cents (USD 23.8 cents), +3.8%;
  • Total assets: AUD266.0 million (USD207.2 million);
  • Cash and bank balances: AUD18.0 million (USD14.0 million);
  • Total liabilities: AUD70.8 million (USD55.1 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AUD1 = USD0.779069

