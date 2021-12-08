8-Dec-2021 11:52 AM
Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman: There has 'never been a better time' to grow
Regional Express (Rex) deputy chairman John Sharp, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (08-Dec-2021) "we've been different". Mr Sharp said "rather than shrink", the carrier believed it was a time to grow, noting there has "never been a better time" to grow. Mr Sharp said "almost overnight", fleet became available, with highly skilled and qualified people available for employment.