Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Sep-2020 8:57 AM

Regional Express progresses discussions with airports impacted by suspended VA services

Regional Express (Rex) stated (23-Sep-2020) it has been progressing discussions with several cities including Geraldton, Port Macquarie and Canberra, following Rex's call for expressions of interest from communities which will no longer be served by Virgin Australia (VA). Rex GM for network strategy Warrick Lodge stated: "However, cities such as Tamworth, which insist on charging security screening charges on carriers not legally required to be screened, will not be considered". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More