24-Sep-2020 8:57 AM
Regional Express progresses discussions with airports impacted by suspended VA services
Regional Express (Rex) stated (23-Sep-2020) it has been progressing discussions with several cities including Geraldton, Port Macquarie and Canberra, following Rex's call for expressions of interest from communities which will no longer be served by Virgin Australia (VA). Rex GM for network strategy Warrick Lodge stated: "However, cities such as Tamworth, which insist on charging security screening charges on carriers not legally required to be screened, will not be considered". [more - original PR]