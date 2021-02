Regional Express and Sabre enhance long term SabreSonic passenger solutions suite agreement

Regional Express (Rex) and Sabre Corporation enhanced (02-Feb-2021) its long term SabreSonic passenger solutions suite agreement, providing enhanced IT capabilities to support the carrier's ambitious domestic and regional expansion plans. SabreSonic customer sales and service is now providing expanded capabilities to support Rex's sales and operations procedures as part of Sabre's commercial platform. The amplified agreement will provide Rex with an expanded range of IT capabilities across SabreSonic Inventory, Reservations, Ticketing, Ancillaries and Check in to support Rex in its customer centric approach as it rapidly expands its fleet and operations. [more - original PR]