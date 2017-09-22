Auckland Airport fuel allocations raised from 30% to 50%, Air NZ operations return to normal

Refining New Zealand reported (21-Sep-2017) alternative jet fuel supply options and increased confidence in the pipeline repair timetable mean airline fuel allocations at Auckland International Airport moved from 30% to 50% at 24:00 on 21-Sep-2017.

Refining New Zealand said fuel customers remained confident of maintaining ground fuel supplies into Auckland, supported by initiatives enabled by government;

The refining industry is making "very good progress on a number of fronts" to streamline supply of fuel into Auckland. The industry is working to repurpose a former chemical tank to hold jet fuel. A fuel vessel is scheduled to arrive into Auckland on 23-Sep-2017 to discharge jet fuel and diesel. If product quality and safety requirements can be met, having jet fuel available at Wynyard Wharf would help ease the pressure on fuel stocks and provide an additional jet fuel supply point in Auckland City;

Through a reconfiguration of tanks and pipelines, an additional 300,000 litres of jet fuel storage at Christchurch Airport will come on stream on 22-Sep-2017, further supporting airlines that are required to refuel in Christchurch;

Jet fuel stocks at Wellington Airport remain healthy with the import vessel due to arrive on 25-Sep-2017 to top up all tanks;

Refining New Zealand remains committed to the pipeline being repaired and pumping again between 24-Sep-2017 and 26-Sep-2017;

The alternative jet truck loading facility at the refinery is being tested for product quality and safety. A trial loading will take place this afternoon. All going well other road tankers will be loaded thereafter. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]

Air New Zealand reported (21-Sep-2017) it expects to operate its regular schedule at Auckland Airport from 22-Sep-2017, with no fuel related cancellations.

The airline's domestic network has operated largely as normal since 20-Sep-2017. The airline cancelled just one return international service on 21-Sep-2017;

Air New Zealand is continuing to implement a range of measures to reduce fuel uplift in Auckland including some long haul international services making refueling stops at either Australian or Pacific Island airports. [more - original PR]

Qantas reported (21-Sep-2017) it deployed "fuel mules" to top up Jetstar Airways and Qantas aircraft at Auckland Airport, operating a Boeing 747-400 and an A330 into the airport. The 747 was able to deliver around 65 tonnes to awaiting aircraft and a fuel truck. The A330 provided around 10 tonnes. By tankering in fuel from Australia, as well as other measures, Qantas and Jetstar have been able to minimise the impact of the Auckland fuel shortage on customers. [more - original PR]

New Zealand Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins said a full review of the disruption of the fuel pipeline between the Marsden Point refinery and Auckland will only be carried out once full fuel flow is restored to Auckland Airport (Radio New Zealand/Morning Report, 21-Sep-2017).