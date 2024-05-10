Reduction in ground rents could attract Canadian pension funds to invest in airports

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Canadian government sets up working group to study investment in the country's airports - part two', stated (10-May-2024) the main airports in Canada are still operated by not-for-profit stakeholder boards, as they have been for more than three decades. As part of its 2024 budget, the Canadian Government has set out the creation of a working group to investigate opportunities for investment in the country's airport infrastructure by Canadian pension funds. While some of the funds have indicated a desire to invest in domestic airports, there have been few incentives to encourage them. One attraction would be a reduction in the punitive ground rents they have to pay, or even their elimination. [more - CAPA Analysis]