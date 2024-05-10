Loading
10-May-2024 2:37 PM

Reduction in ground rents could attract Canadian pension funds to invest in airports

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Canadian government sets up working group to study investment in the country's airports - part two', stated (10-May-2024) the main airports in Canada are still operated by not-for-profit stakeholder boards, as they have been for more than three decades. As part of its 2024 budget, the Canadian Government has set out the creation of a working group to investigate opportunities for investment in the country's airport infrastructure by Canadian pension funds. While some of the funds have indicated a desire to invest in domestic airports, there have been few incentives to encourage them. One attraction would be a reduction in the punitive ground rents they have to pay, or even their elimination. [more - CAPA Analysis]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More