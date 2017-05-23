Red Wings takes delivery of first A321

Red Wings, via its official Facebook account, announced (20-May-2017) the delivery of its first A321 aircraft (VP-BRS). The carrier plans to take delivery of another A321 and four A320 aircraft by 01-Jul-2017. Each aircraft will be acquired under a six year lease. Red Wings added A320 family aircraft will serve as an intermediate aircraft before the delivery of ten MC-21 aircraft. The carrier also expects to take delivery of 10 A321 aircraft by the end of 2019.