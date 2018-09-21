Red Wings records profit in 2017 and expects profit in 2018

Red Wings director general Evgeniy Klyucharev, in a video posted on the carrier's official VKontakte account, stated (20-Sep-2018) 2017 was the first year in the recent history of Red Wings when the airline recorded a net profit. Mr Klyucharev added: "In 2018, if there are no special events, we are going better than the budget, and expect to receive a profit". Mr Klyucharev clarified profit is expected to be higher than the May-2018 budget, which takes into account increases in fuel prices.