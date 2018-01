KLM Group handled (09-Jan-2018) 41.6 million passengers in 2017, "significantly" exceeding its 40 million target. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines handled a record 32.7 million passengers with record load factor of 88.4%. The carrier noted the fastest growing market was Europe. Transavia also achieved "significant" passenger growth. KLM Cargo reported a 0.6% decline in traffic against a 0.2% decline in capacity, resulting in a 0.3 ppt decline in load factor. [more - original PR]