London Gatwick Airport passenger numbers up 15% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 3.8 million, +15.0% year-on-year; UK and Channel Islands: 361,500, +10.7%; Ireland : 137,000, +8.3%; European scheduled: 2.4 million, +14.3%; European charter: 288,500, +15.0%; North Atlantic: 246,100, +35.2%; Other long haul: 333,500, +15.4%;

Cargo: 7142 tonnes, +27.2%;

Aircraft movements: 23,715, +5.4%;

London Gatwick Airport reported (10-May-2017) Apr-2017 marks its busiest April and its 50th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]