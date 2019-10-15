RDIF, KGAL and PIK partner on major Russian aircraft leasing company

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Public Investment Fund (PIF) and KGAL GmbH & Co KG announced (14-Oct-2019) the creation of ROAL. Total investment in the new project is expected to exceed USD600 million. The purpose of the project is to invest in modern civilian aircraft to be provided to Russian carriers under long term lease agreements. RDIF CEO Krill Dmitriev said: "We expect the company to take a leading position in the Russian airline market. It will enable Russian carriers to expand their fleets on favorable terms, and, accordingly, increase the number of routes they offer, which will create additional benefits for passengers". [more - original PR]