Ravn Air Group completes auction process, looks to 'pass the torch to the new owners'

Ravn Air Group announced (29-Jul-2020) the completion of its third and final auction, resulting in the sale of most of Ravn Air Group's remaining assets to bidders inside and outside of Alaska. All sales from the auctions held by Ravn Air Group are expected to close in Aug-2020, whereby ownership and control of Ravn Alaska and PenAir will move to FLOAT Shuttle, and Ravn Air Group's remaining assets will be placed into a liquidating trust to be sold. As part of the final auction, Ravn sold Ravn Connect and Frontier Flying Service and all remaining aircraft, all remaining ground support equipment and certain facilities and property, as well as aircraft parts and tooling from Part 135 and Part 121 carriers. Ravn Air Group departing president and CEO Dave Pflieger stated: "This will be our final communication as we pass the torch to the new owners". [more - original PR]