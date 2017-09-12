Loading
12-Sep-2017 8:05 AM

Range has restricted Latin America's long haul network ambitions

Seabury Consulting, now part of Accenture, vice president Robert Hill, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) that the world's geography has for a long time underpinned Latin America's direct connectivity with the world, with the exception of the dominant North America market that accounts for 76% of capacity. But new generation airliners will now enable new nonstop network connectivity as range no longer becomes a restriction. "With city pairs such as BogotaBeijing and Lima–Tokyo Narita exceeding the 9000 mile window it has been a challenge to deliver sustainable long haul services. Now the landscape has changed and such routes are now within the range", he said.

