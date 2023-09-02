Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Sep-2023 11:59 AM

Queretaro Government to develop SAF initiatives at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport

Queretaro State's Government Secretary for Sustainable Development Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) the government is "very keen" to promote sustainable aviation in Queretaro. Mr Tercero said the government is running a project testing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with GE engines, in collaboration with the Aeronautical University of Queretaro. He added: "We are working with FEMIA and Airbus to develop SAF projects at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More