Queretaro Government to develop SAF initiatives at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport

Queretaro State's Government Secretary for Sustainable Development Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) the government is "very keen" to promote sustainable aviation in Queretaro. Mr Tercero said the government is running a project testing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with GE engines, in collaboration with the Aeronautical University of Queretaro. He added: "We are working with FEMIA and Airbus to develop SAF projects at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport".