Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2023 10:25 AM

Queretaro Airport handles third highest cargo volumes among Mexican airports

Queretaro State's Secretary for Sustainable Development Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) Queretaro Intercontinental Airport is "not just a connectivity installation, it's a competitive installation". Mr del Prete Tercero added: "It helps us to transport not just people, but cargo as well. We move around 72,000 tonnes p/a, the third highest in Mexico".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More