Queretaro Airport handles third highest cargo volumes among Mexican airports

Queretaro State's Secretary for Sustainable Development Marco Antonio del Prete Tercero, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) Queretaro Intercontinental Airport is "not just a connectivity installation, it's a competitive installation". Mr del Prete Tercero added: "It helps us to transport not just people, but cargo as well. We move around 72,000 tonnes p/a, the third highest in Mexico".