15-Apr-2019 10:31 AM

Queenstown Airport outlines 2019 winter outlook, capacity set to increase 13%

Queenstown Airport outlined (14-Apr-2019) its traffic forecasts winter 2019. Details include:

  • Overall capacity is scheduled to increase 13% year-on-year schedule between the start of Apr-2019 and the end of Sep-2019;
  • Capacity will increase the most during the peak winter months (Jul-2018: +16%; Aug-2019: +18%; Sep-2019: +17%);
  • International capacity is increasing 29% with strong growth over all months;
  • Domestic capacity is increasing 6% with growth strongest in the peak winter months;
  • 63 services daily during the peak period, compared to 56 services daily in 2018;
  • The peak days of 06-Jul, 13-Jul and 20-Jul (all Saturdays) are expected to have passenger volumes (arriving and departing passengers) of around 9500 daily. [more - original PR]

