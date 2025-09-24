Queensland reports record USD4.6bn international spending for 12 months to Jun-2025
Background ✨
The Queensland Government allocated AUD446 million over four years to attract events, improve eco-tourism, and unlock new air routes through the Connecting Queensland Fund as part of its Destination 2045 strategy. Recent data showed that international holiday visitor expenditure in Queensland surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time in the year ended Mar-2025, with significant contributions from regions such as the Gold Coast and Tropical North Queensland1.