Queensland Govt: 'Queenslanders will now also own a strategic equity stake' in Virgin Australia

Queensland's Government stated (26-Jun-2020) Virgin Australia will remain based in Queensland, following the selection of Bain Capital as the successful bidder for the airline. Queensland's Treasurer Cameron Dick said: "Queenslanders will now also own a strategic equity stake in the airline" and Queensland Government's investment facilitated by Queensland Investment Corporation "will ensure that Virgin's headquarters remain in Brisbane, retaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs". Mr Dick said: "If the investment did not stack up, we would not have proceeded, but through QIC, we have landed a solid, commercially astute deal, that will benefit Queensland". [more - original PR]