Queensland Government to introduce new travel declaration to enter Queensland

Queensland's Government stated (17-Jun-2021) anyone travelling to Queensland from New Zealand or another state or Territory within Australia will need to make an online travel declaration, effective 01:00 on 19-Jun-2021. Queensland's Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath said the new requirement would support contact tracing efforts. Queensland will introduce green, amber and red areas, where green means no travel restrictions, amber signifies interstate exposure venues, and red alerts to a hotspot. The declaration is to be made up to 72 hours prior to travelling to Queensland. Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said a cross border zone would be re-established so those living close to the Queensland-New South Wales border wouldn't need to complete multiple travel declarations. [more - original PR]