Queensland Government confirms easing of border restrictions

Queensland's Government confirmed (15-Nov-2021) the easing of some border restrictions after reaching the milestone of 70% of the state's population aged 16 and over now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. From 17:00 on 15-Nov-2021, people in interstate hotspots can apply online to travel to Queensland and quarantine at home. Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated: "Our next target is reaching the 80% double-dose mark, at which we will lift even more restrictions". [more - original PR]