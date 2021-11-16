Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Nov-2021 9:42 AM

Queensland Government confirms easing of border restrictions

Queensland's Government confirmed (15-Nov-2021) the easing of some border restrictions after reaching the milestone of 70% of the state's population aged 16 and over now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. From 17:00 on 15-Nov-2021, people in interstate hotspots can apply online to travel to Queensland and quarantine at home. Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated: "Our next target is reaching the 80% double-dose mark, at which we will lift even more restrictions". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More