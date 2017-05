Queen Alia International Airport pax up 15%, cargo down 9% in Apr-2017

Amman Queen Alia International Airport passenger numbers up 15% - traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 689,674, +14.6% year-on-year;

Cargo: 8816 tons, -8.8%;

Aircraft movements: 6184, +2.6%.

Airport International Group CEO Kjeld Binger commented: "Throughout 2017, QAIA has witnessed consistent increases in passenger traffic, reflecting favourably on our outlook for the remainder of the year.” [more - original PR]