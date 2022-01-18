Become a CAPA Member
18-Jan-2022 5:31 PM

Quebec welcomes tourist benefits of Air France's planned Paris CDG-Quebec service

Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport welcomed (17-Jan-2022) Air France's planned launch of Paris CDG-Quebec service from 17-May-2022, outlining it will connect the region to over 1000 countries in 170 countries, through the Air France-KLM and SkyTeam networks. France is Quebec's fourth largest tourist market, with the new route making it one of four Canadian cities to have a direct connection with the airline. [more - original PR]

