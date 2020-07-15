Quebec cooperative plans to launch regional carrier Treq

Coopérative de Transport Régional du Québec announced (13-Jul-2020) plans to launch a regional carrier based in Quebec called Treq. The startup's objective is to provide connectivity across Quebec in a form similar to that of regional carriers serving across Canada, operating with Bombardier Q400 equipment. The cooperative said it is necessary for a new model of carrier to be introduced into Quebec, following Air Canada's decision to indefinitely suspend service to several Quebec destinations. Treq criticised the model of private and for profit transportation companies in Quebec, noting the responsibility of such organisations lies with the shareholders and not the regional population. The start up intends to launch operations in 2021. As previously reported by CAPA, Nolinor Aviation also introduced a new airline based in Quebec, called OWG. [more - original PR - French]