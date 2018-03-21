QLDC calls on new Wanaka Airport operator to focus on 'district wide growth'

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Mayor Jim Boult commented (21-Mar-2018) on the council's decision to lease Wanaka Airport to Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) under a 100 year incentivised agreement. Mr Boult said: "Wanaka Airport is already a hub of exciting activities from general aviation and events such as Warbirds over Wanaka, through to scientific research and education. What's needed now is to recognise the airport as a key element in district wide growth. It needs to become an economically viable and sustainable business". QAC is expected to launch a master planning process for the airport by the end of 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]