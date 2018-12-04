Qatar to depart from OPEC at beginning of 2019

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi announced Qatar will end its membership in the OPEC oil cartel from Jan-2019, as part of "steps to review Qatar's role and contributions on the international energy scene" (Bloomberg/Al Jazeera/TradeArabia News Service, 04-Dec-2018). The state owned Qatar Petroleum, via its official Twitter account, confirmed the plan to leave the organisation and reported the withdrawal decision reflects Qatar's desire to focus its efforts on plans to develop and increase its natural gas production from 77 million tons per year to 110 million tons in the coming years.