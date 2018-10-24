24-Oct-2018 10:04 AM
Qatar reports reoganisation of CAA, formation of accident investigation unit
Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced (23-Oct-2018) Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued the following:
- Law No 15 of 2018, amending some provisions of the Law No. 15 of 2002 on civil aviation;
- Amiri decision No 66 of 2018 on the reorganisation of the Civil Aviation Authority;
- Amiri decision No 67 of 2018, establishing a civil aircraft accident and incident investigation unit;
- Decree No 53 of 2018 on ratifying an air services agreement between Qatar and Nicaragua, signed on 28-Nov-2017;
- The Amir also ratified a MoU for the preparation, training and qualification of cadres by the Qatar Aeronautical College and Morocco's Mohammed VI International Academy of Civil Aviation for work at airlines and airports. The MoU was signed on 12-Mar-2018. [more - original PR]