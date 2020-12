Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) reported (01-Dec-2020) the region received a total of 565,468 visitors in Oct-2020, compared to 1.7 million in Oct-2019. Of the 565,468 arrivals, 40.7% were from Europe, 31.1% from other Asian countries, 10.4% from the GCC, 9.1% from the Americas, 6.9% from other Arab countries and 1.9% from other African countries. [more - original PR]