Qatar aviation bans by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE to negatively impact Gulf aviation: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Qatar Airways Middle East landing & airspace restrictions; wider ramifications for global aviation' stated (05-Jun-2017) the closure of air links to and from Qatar by the governments of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE impacts Qatar Airways' local traffic and global network, which relies on Saudi Arabia and the UAE as source markets. Qatar Airways has a larger presence in Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE than airlines from those countries have in Qatar. This partly reflects Qatar Airways' larger size compared to some airlines but also its need to build source markets to feed its sixth freedom transit operation. The loss of access to the local Saudi and UAE markets is significant as those countries are Qatar Airways' two single largest markets. It is unclear how long the bans will last, but assuming a quick resolution, there are few short term beneficiaries of diverted traffic flows and almost certainly a medium term negative impact for Gulf aviation. The bans are a blow to public confidence in aviation and there will be no long term winners. A speedy resolution is needed. [more - CAPA Analysis]