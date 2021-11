Qatar Airways confirmed plans to add one daily Doha-London Heathrow frequency with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, bringing the total frequency to 35 times weekly effective 02-Dec-2021 through 03-Jan-2022, as per an 11-Nov-2021 GDS inventory and timetable display. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier also plans to deploy A380 aircraft on two daily Doha-London frequencies effective 15-Dec-2021.