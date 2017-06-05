Qatar Airways selects Inmarsat inflight broadband for A350s and 777s

Qatar Airways selected (02-Jun-2017) Inmarsat's GX Aviation inflight broadband system. The airline is the first in the Middle East to select the product. The service will initially be available on more than 130 A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft. The system is already installed on new A350s and installation on remaining A350s and 777s will commence on a retrofit basis in summer 2017. The airline will connect to the GX network using Honeywell Aerospace JetWave terminals. [more - original PR]