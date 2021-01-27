27-Jan-2021 6:05 AM
Qatar Airways to launch IATA Travel Pass in Mar-2021
Qatar Airways announced (26-Jan-2021) plans to launch IATA Travel Pass trials on its Doha-Istanbul route in Mar-2021. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated: "We are focused on ensuring that Qatar Airways will become the first airline in the Middle East to begin trialling the ground breaking IATA Travel Pass technology and we are committed to supporting the airline industry as a whole through IATA's Industry Advisory Panel". As previously reported by CAPA, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline are also expected to launch the technology in 1Q2021. [more - original PR]