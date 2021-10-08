Qatar Airways to deploy A380 to Paris & London Heathrow from Dec-2021
Qatar Airways, via its official website, outlined (Oct-2021) plans to deploy A380 aircraft to Paris and London Heathrow effective 15-Dec-2021. Details include:
- Doha-London: Five times daily, comprising twice daily A380 and daily Boeing 777-300ER, 777-200LR and 787-8, with A380 replacing two 777-300ER frequencies;
- Doha-Paris: Three times daily, comprising daily A380, 777-300ER and 787-9, increasing from twice daily with 777-300ER.
Want More News Like This?
CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.Find Out More