Qatar Airways to continue 'rapid expansion' in 2019

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker stated (17-Dec-2018) the carrier plans to continue "rapid expansion" in 2019. Mr Al Baker said: "One of the advantages Qatar Airways enjoys is having the flexibility of different aircraft types in our fleet, which gives us a massive competitive edge. We have identified many routes that our competitors have not yet considered". The carrier launched 23 destinations in the 23 months ended Dec-2018 and announced plans to launch Isfahan and Valetta services in 2019. Mr Al Baker emphasised the potential in launching routes to under served countries in Africa and Asia, to connect passengers around the world via Doha Hamad International Airport. [more - original PR - English/Arabic]