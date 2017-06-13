13-Jun-2017 2:49 PM
Qatar Airways to add 24 destinations in next 12 months
Qatar Airways confirmed (11-Jun-2017) plans to add 24 destinations in the next year, including Dublin (launched on 12-Jun-2017). Other destinations comprise: Abidjan, Accra, Canberra, Cardiff, Chiang Mai, Chittagong, Douala, Kiev, Las Vegas, Libreville, Lisbon, Malaga, Medan, Mombasa, Mykonos, Nice, Prague, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, Santiago, Sarajevo, Skopje and Utapao. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]