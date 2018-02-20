Qatar Airways takes delivery of world's first A350-1000

Qatar Airways confirmed (20-Feb-2018) it has become the global launch customer of the A350-1000 on 20-Feb-2018, with the first delivery (A7-ANA serial number 88) of 37 of the aircraft type in Toulouse. Qatar Airways is the launch customer for the A350-1000 following on from being the launch customer for the A350-900. A total of 54 of A350-900/1000s remain on order for the airline, as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The aircraft is also the first Airbus aircraft to be fitted with Qatar Airways' Qsuite Business Class seat. Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said the aircraft type will "become a firm part of the Qatar Airways fleet, making us the biggest operator in the world of this aircraft type and maintain our status as flying one of the youngest fleets in the sky, with an average age of just five years". The aircraft is configured with 56 business class and 281 economy seats. [more - original PR - English/Arabic - Qatar Airways] [more - original PR - Airbus]