11-Jul-2019 8:52 AM

Qatar Airways signs multiple engine deals with GE Aviation

Qatar Airways confirmed (10-Jul-2019) it signed multiple agreements with GE Aviation for GE engines. The carrier selected the GEnx engine to power 30 new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, along with a TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour agreement to cover the MRO of the engines. The carrier also signed a TrueChoiceTM Flight Hour agreement for MRO services on its GE9X engine fleet that will power 60 777X aircraft. The agreements are valued at over USD5 billion. [more - original PR]

