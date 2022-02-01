Qatar Airways signs MoU with Boeing for 25 737 MAX aircraft, with purchase rights for 25 more

Boeing and Qatar Airways signed (31-Jan-2022) an MoU for a firm order of 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, along with purchase rights for 25 additional aircraft. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said the 737 MAX variant is "ideally suited to our short haul network, allowing us an opportunity to further enhance our product offering for our customers, modernise our fleet and operate the most efficient aircraft in its category". [more - original PR]