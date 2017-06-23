Qatar Airways to acquire up to 4.75% stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways stated (22-Jun-2017) it "sees a strong investment opportunity in American Airlines". Qatar Airways plans to make an initial investment of up to 4.75% and will not exceed 4.75% without the prior consent of the American Airlines board. The carrier said "Qatar Airways believes in American Airlines' fundamentals and intends to build a passive position in the company with no involvement in management, operations or governance", adding: "Qatar Airways has long considered American Airlines to be a good oneworld alliance partner and looks forward to continuing this relationship". [more - original PR]