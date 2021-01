Qatar Airways, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (10-Jan-2021) plans to resume services from Doha to Saudi Arabia, as follows:

Riyadh: Daily from 11-Jan-2021;

Jeddah: Four times weekly from 14-Jan-2021;

Dammam: Daily from 16-Jan-2021.

The airline will operate the services with A350, Boeing 777-300 and 787-8 aircraft.